Man hospitalized, cited for OVI after motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A man was hospitalized and cited for OVI after losing control of his motorcycle in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were dispatched at around 2:31 a.m. to Byers and Miamisburg Centerville Road (State Route 725) on initial reports of a motorcycle crash.

A West Carrollton Police officer found the crash, but the investigation is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A 29-year-old man was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Route 725 when he lost control and crashed attempting to cross the median, according to a preliminary investigation.

Medics transported him to Kettering Health’s main campus with minor injuries.

Troopers cited the driver for OVI, failure to control, and operating a vehicle without a valid license, OSHP said.

The Miami Valley Fire District and Red Barron Towing provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.





