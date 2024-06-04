Man hospitalized after being hit by 2 vehicles in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man is hospitalized after being hit by two vehicles Monday in Ohio.

>>1 seriously hurt, 1 arrested after motorcycle crash in Clayton

Cincinnati Police and medics were dispatched just before 11 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on Linn Street and West Eight Street, according to CBS affiliate WKRC.

A man was hit by two vehicles and police told WXIX TV that he suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle remained at the scene, police told both stations.

Medics transported the man to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group