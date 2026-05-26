Man gets life in prison for deadly shooting of Ohio sheriff’s deputy

MORROW COUNTY — The man convicted of killing an Ohio sheriff’s deputy has learned how long he’ll be in prison.

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Brian Wilson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The sentencing happened exactly one year after Wilson fatally shot Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel “Weston” Sherrer.

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As WBNS reported, Wilson previously took a plea deal to take the death penalty off the table.

Sherrer’s fiancée, Alexandria Lyons, was one of several family members of both Sherrer’s and Wilson’s to speak at Tuesday’s sentencing.

“He killed my person, my partner. He took away our future that we were both working really hard for,” Lyons said. “May 26 will always be a reminder that the wrong person died that day.”

Authorities say Wilson shot and killed Sherrer on May 26, 2025. The deputy was responding to a report of a domestic situation on County Road 26 when Wilson shot him.

Body camera video released by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office shows a neighbor walking up to and warning Sherrer that Wilson had been drinking, arguing with family members, and had a gun, WBNS reported.

A minute later, Sherrer is seen approaching the front deck of a home where Wilson is sitting.

After Sherrer calls out “Brian,” Wilson says, “Don’t come up here.”

The footage shows Sherrer starting to back away from the staircase leading to the deck.

Wilson then continues with, “I’m (expletive) telling you right now, I’m not in the (expletive) mood.”

As he stands by the corner of the house, Sherrer uses his radio to tell deputies that Wilson has a gun and calls out “Brian” again.

“Don’t (expletive) come around that corner,” Wilson yells.

As Sherrer is heard trying to diffuse the situation, Wilson tells him, “You better just (expletive) go if you want your family to see you tomorrow.”

Less than a minute after Sherrer walked up to the desk, he was shot and killed by Wilson.

Sherrer was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

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