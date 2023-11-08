Man found unresponsive after crashing into tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a tree in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:55 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to a crash at North Bechtle Avenue and Snyder Park Road, according to Springfield police.

Police said that a man, described as being in his 50s, had crashed into a tree and was trapped inside his pickup truck.

Details about his injuries were not available, but police said he was reported to be unresponsive.

CareFlight was asked to meet medics at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.









