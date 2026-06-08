Man found shot, killed inside Butler County home

HAMILTON — A man found dead in Butler County last week has been identified.

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The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 65-year-old Vincent Douglas Singletray.

His cause of death was a gunshot wound and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

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As previously reported, Hamilton police responded to reports of a non-responsive man inside a home in the 400 block of S. 12th Street on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a dead man “with trauma.”

The coroner’s office said Singletray died on scene around 3:45 p.m.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department’s Investigation section at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

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