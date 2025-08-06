Man found guilty of dangerous high-speed chase, ramming patrol car

GREENE COUNTY — A man was found guilty of multiple felonies following a high-speed chase across several counties in June 2023.

The charges against Adam Ross Hayes, 39, of Dayton, included felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and vandalism.

“We live in a society where too many people are comfortable disrespecting and ignoring the authority of our police officers,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said. “Adam Hayes is the personification of this problem.”

Just before midnight on June 29, 2023, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop Adam for speeding on U.S. Route 35 in Dayton.

Adam initially pulled over but then fled, leading to a pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

During the chase, Adam drove his vehicle directly at a trooper attempting to deploy stop sticks, forcing the officer to jump out of the way.

The pursuit reached speeds over 80 MPH and involved dangerous maneuvers by Adam, including driving in the wrong direction on Route 35.

Troopers eventually managed to deflate two of Adams’ tires, but he continued to use his vehicle as a weapon, ramming a patrol car.

The chase ended when a trooper executed a PIT-like maneuver, and Hayes was apprehended after running away.

He faces a potential sentence of 16 to 21.5 years in prison, a fine of up to $35,000, and a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license.

