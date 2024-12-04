Man found dead after fire in Darke Co. home identified

DARKE COUNTY — The man found dead after a fire at a Darke County property on Tuesday has been identified.

Kenneth J.H. Dirksen, 84, was identified on Wednesday by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called out to a possible explosion in the 8000 block of Day Road in Darke County around 1:45 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The original call stated that there had been an explosion and one person was trapped.

Fire officials on the scene confirmed there was a fire in the shop area of the family-owned farm and not an explosion.

Dirksen was found deceased by first responders.

The fire and his cause of death are under investigation.

