Man found dead after fire in Darke Co. home identified

DARKE COUNTY — The man found dead after a fire at a Darke County property on Tuesday has been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kenneth J.H. Dirksen, 84, was identified on Wednesday by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man, woman found dead inside Dayton home identified
- UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot, killed
- Girl in critical condition after stabbing at local park
First responders were called out to a possible explosion in the 8000 block of Day Road in Darke County around 1:45 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The original call stated that there had been an explosion and one person was trapped.
Fire officials on the scene confirmed there was a fire in the shop area of the family-owned farm and not an explosion.
Dirksen was found deceased by first responders.
The fire and his cause of death are under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]