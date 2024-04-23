Man formally charged for OVI, assault in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY — A man has been formally charged for OVI in a Warren County crash last year.

John D. Vicars, 63, of Middletown, was indicted on three counts of an OVI and one count each of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.

He is accused of causing a crash while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Turtlecreek Township in March 2023.

A Middletown man was driving a 2005 Ford Focus north on Union and Greentree Roads when a 2001 Ford Escape, driven by Vicars, went left of center and struck the Ford Focus head-on, according to a crash report.

Medics transported the driver of the Ford Focus to Atrium Medical Center with serious injuries while Vicars was hospitalized with minor injuries.

State troopers tested Vicars for amphetamines and cannabinoids, the crash report said.

