Man formally charged after police chase ends in crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A man has been formally charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Miamisburg last month.

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Juan Harris, 31, of Dayton, was indicted on Monday on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As previously reported, the multi-county chase happened on May 14.

Around 7:11 p.m., Middletown police told Franklin police that they were chasing a stolen black Chevrolet Impala and heading into their city.

A Franklin officer near the intersection of Sixth Street and Anderson Street saw the stolen car run a red light at a high rate of speed.

Harris was identified as the driver of the car, and continued north on Anderson Street and passed the police department.

He then turned west on Fourth Street before heading north on Riley Boulevard while running several red lights.

The officer tried to catch up to Harris as he went into the City of Miamisburg.

Harris crashed into a car after running the red light at the intersection of First Street and Linden Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

He then hit a parked, unoccupied car before coming to a stop in the middle of First Street.

Harris got out of the car, ran and jumped into the Great Miami River.

Miamisburg police were able to get him out and arrest him.

He was hospitalized for treatment, but was booked into the Warren County Jail once he was released. He remains in custody.

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