ATF seeks public’s help in locating father and son wanted on federal charges

DAYTON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of a father and son.

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The agency is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Eucelf Taste, Jr.

An additional $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of his father, Eucelf Taste, Sr.

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Taste, Jr. is wanted by the ATF in the Southern District of Ohio on a federal warrant for various drug and firearm offenses. The agency said he illegally possessed a machine gun.

He also should be considered armed and dangerous.

His father is also wanted on various federal drug offenses.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or Dayton Police through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867).

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