Man formally charged, accused of downloading child sex abuse material on social media

VANDALIA — A man has been formally charged with more than 30 charges of child sexual abuse material charges after a tip from an internet crimes task force.

>>‘So much support;’ Community gathers to help family after Clark Co. crash kills father, husband

Cal Miller, 27, was indicted Monday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 21 counts of pandering obscenity against a minor and 17 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury report.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7 that the investigation started after the Vandalia Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that they believed that Miller uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to Snapchat.

“Officers served a search warrant and determined he was downloading CSAM from Snapchat and then sharing it with others,” said Greg Flannagan.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on May 14, the grand jury report said.

He is not in custody and a warrant has been issued on his indictment.

©2024 Cox Media Group