Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wayne County Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Ford Focus driven by 61-year-old Stephen Routson of Williamsburg, Ind., was hit by a Dodge Ram operated by 56-year-old Elmer Kelley Jr. of Richmond, Ind., according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that Kelley failed to yield the right of way while traveling westbound on Webster Road, resulting in the crash with Routson’s southbound Ford Focus.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ford Focus came to rest on its passenger side in a field at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Routson was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and had to be freed by first responders.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Kelley was taken by an ambulance to Reid Health with minor injuries.

The investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is still underway.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group