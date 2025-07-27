Man flown to hospital after shooting in Butler County

FAIRFIELD — A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Butler County early Sunday morning.
The shooting started as a physical fight in the parking lot of a Speedway on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
Two men were injured, but only one was shot.
The man who was shot was taken to Mercy Health and was then air-cared to UC Medical Center, WCPO-9 TV reported.
His condition is currently unknown.
Police told WCPO-9 TV that there are no suspects at this time and that they believe there is no threat to the community.
