Man flown to hospital after crashing into semi

DARKE COUNTY — A man was flown to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Darke County.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 47 and Conover Road.

The collision occurred on Jan. 29 at approximately 10:07 a.m. after a pickup truck failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Magoto, 47, of Versailles, was driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 westbound.

Magoto attempted to make a left turn onto Conover Road and traveled into the path of an eastbound 2021 Peterbilt semi.

Anthony Cornett, 29, of Saint Marys, Ohio, was the driver of the semi-truck.

The force of the crash caused the Peterbilt to travel off the right side of the roadway and come to rest in a field.

Magoto’s pickup truck was pushed off the left side of the road and stopped in a ditch.

CareFlight flew Magoto to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cornett was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and released.

