Man flags down officers after being stabbed in downtown Dayton; Suspect in custody

DAYTON — One man was hospitalized, and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Dayton on Tuesday.

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The stabbing was reported around 2 p.m. near 30 S. Main Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A Dayton police officer was flagged down in front of 30 South Main Street by a 39-year-old male.

The victim told the officer he had been stabbed about a block away.

The officer immediately broadcast a description of the suspect over the radio.

Another officer responded to the area and was able to locate the suspect, a 48-year-old male, and take him into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

The stabbing is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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