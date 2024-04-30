Man facing charges after alleged to stabbing ex-girlfriend in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Dayton last week.

>>Mother says teens threw rocks through windows, threatened son

Jeffrey Ball Jr., 46, is facing two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dayton police officers responded to a burglary on East Hudson Avenue Thursday night at 10:50 p.m.

A woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Ball, broke through a window, came inside, and stabbed her, according to an affidavit/statement of facts.

She fought back and he escaped through an alley where officers found him, court records said.

News Center 7 checked, and Ball is in the Montgomery County Jail, online jail records stated.

©2024 Cox Media Group