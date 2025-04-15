Man dies after head-on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash in Warren County on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.
The crash happened on State Route 741, south of Greentree Road, in Turtlecreek Township, at approximately 11:13 a.m.
David R. Wills, 69, of Franklin, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the spokesperson.
A preliminary investigation found that a 57-year-old man was driving a Kenworth T880 truck north on SR-741 just before the crash occurred.
The man drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then crashed into Wills’ car head-on, according to the spokesperson.
Medics took the truck driver to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
