Man dies after head-on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash in Warren County on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on State Route 741, south of Greentree Road, in Turtlecreek Township, at approximately 11:13 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

David R. Wills, 69, of Franklin, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation found that a 57-year-old man was driving a Kenworth T880 truck north on SR-741 just before the crash occurred.

The man drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then crashed into Wills’ car head-on, according to the spokesperson.

Medics took the truck driver to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group