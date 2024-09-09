Man dies after fight outside Ohio grocery store

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a fight outside an Ohio grocery store Friday afternoon.

Columbus Police responded to the 1300 block of North High Street on reports of a fight between two men, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffered severe head injuries. Medics transported him to Ohio State Wexner Center where he died on Sunday.

Police have identified the victim as Timothy Davis, 64, and arrested Adrian Ashley, 46, after the fight, WBNS said.

Witnesses said that Ashley knocked Davis unconscious, grabbed a skateboard, and hit him in the head multiple times, ABC 6 in Columbus reports.

Anyone with information is asked to Columbus Police.

