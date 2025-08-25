Man dead, woman seriously injured after crash involving 2 SUVs in Ohio

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A man is dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries after a crash in Ohio on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 11:50 a.m. to State Route 138 and Mad River Road in Highland County on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Troopers identified the man who died as David Ayers, 97.

A medical helicopter flew Shirley Rhoades, 78, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that the crash involved a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Ayers and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Courtney Hunley, 43. State troopers say that Hunley failed to stop her SUV at a stop sign and got hit by Ayers’ vehicle.

Both SUVs traveled off the road and came to a stop, the spokesperson said.

Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tamara J. Ayers, 58, another passenger in the Traverse, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Hunley also had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group