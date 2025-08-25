4-year-old boy, man found dead in Ohio lake

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a man and his son were found in an Ohio lake on Sunday.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they were initially called on Saturday when a woman drove a cart into the lake with her children on it at Atwood Lake next to Atwood Marina West.

A 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons got out of the water on their own.

Rescuers pulled the mother from the water, and deputies alleged that “the woman made concerning statements about conversing with God,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Divers found the boy’s body on Saturday night.

The body of a man believed to be the boy’s father was pulled from the water around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office will release the names of both the boy and the man.

“We are confident the deceased are the four-year-old son and 45-year-old father of the family, but are withholding the names as a matter of identification protocol,” the sheriff’s office said.

We will continue to update this developing story.

