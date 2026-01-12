Man dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire on Sunday night.
The crash happened on State Route 752 between Winchester and Ett Noecker roads in Pickaway County just after 9:50 p.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Perry Swain of Ashville was driving a Cadillac eastbound on State Route 752 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road into a shallow embankment.
Swain drove through the grass and struck a tree before being ejected from the Cadillac, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The vehicle then caught fire. An off-duty police officer witnessed the crash and pulled Swain away from the vehicle engulfed in flames, WBNS-10 TV reported.
The officer attempted to perform life-saving measures until medics arrived.
Swain was pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.
His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.
The crash remains under investigation.
