Man dead after shooting at area home

WARREN COUNTY — A man is dead after a shooting at a Warren County home Tuesday.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 4800 block of N Waynesville Road around 12:30 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

Deputies confirmed a man was killed, but have not released his identity.

The sheriff’s office said they’re still working to identify a suspect.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was “targeted” and they don’t believe there is any significant safety concern for the public.

