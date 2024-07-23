Man dead after shooting at area home

WARREN COUNTY — A man is dead after a shooting at a Warren County home Tuesday.
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 4800 block of N Waynesville Road around 12:30 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.
Deputies confirmed a man was killed, but have not released his identity.
The sheriff’s office said they’re still working to identify a suspect.
Deputies said they believe the shooting was “targeted” and they don’t believe there is any significant safety concern for the public.
