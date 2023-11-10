Man dead after crashing truck into tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man has died from his injuries after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Springfield.

News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield police and medics were called to a crash at North Bechtle Avenue and Snyder Road at 2:54 p.m.

An online crash report indicates that a 2000 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on Snyder Park Road near N. Bechtle Avenue when it hit a tree off the road.

The truck drove back onto the roadway and went off again, striking a second tree head-on, witnesses told police.

Video and photos from the scene show the truck sustained heavy front-end damage and Springfield Police was blocking the road.

The driver was trapped inside and extricated by Springfield firefighters, according to the crash report.

Medics transported the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

North Bechtle Avenue and Snyder Park Road were closed for nearly two hours while Springfield Police investigated the crash.

