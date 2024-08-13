Man dead after crash on I-70

RICHMOND — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Richmond on Tuesday, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Moore.

The crash happened on I-70 West near the 149 interchange just before 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford F250 pickup truck slowed down or stopped due to construction and a Dodge Ram 3500 van couldn’t stop in time, resulting in a crash, according to Moore.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CareFlight called to crash in Richmond; I-70 shut down

The impact caused the van to go into the median and crash into the cable barrier. The pickup truck also came to a rest in the median.

Michael Aaby, of Marriottsville, Maryland, was driving the van at the time of the crash.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and later died from his injuries, Moore said.

Aaby’s passenger and the driver of the pickup truck were transported to Reid Hospital for their injuries. It is not clear how serious their injuries are.

Both westbound lanes of I-70 were closed until approximately 1 p.m., Moore said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

