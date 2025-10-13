Man dead after being hit by vehicle in central Ohio

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in central Ohio last week.

Just before 5:35 a.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to Agler Road east of Stelzer Road in Franklin County on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

A 2000 Chevy Blazer was traveling west on Agler Road when it struck a man, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stayed at the scene of the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

