Man in custody after police chase ends with crash

DAYTON — A man was arrested after deputies said he led them on a chase Monday night.

The chase began at the BP Gas Station at Free Pike and Salem when deputies attempted to stop a man who was wanted out of West Carrollton for felony charges, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the chase ended in the 500 block of Salem Avenue around 9:10 p.m. when the suspect crashed into a telephone pole.

The suspect had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, and was taken into custody.

We are working to identify the suspect and determine the charges he faces.

We will continue to follow this story.

