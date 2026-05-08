Man critically injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Logan County.

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The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on State Route 347 near the ramp to US 33 east, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A silver 2009 Honda Civic was going southeast on SR 347 and entered the turn lane for US 33 when it was hit from behind by a blue 2022 Subaru WRX.

The Honda spun off the left side of the road and hit a light pole.

State troopers said the Subaru went over the center line and hit a 2025 Freightliner semi-tractor.

The drivers of the Honda, a 33-year-old Bellefontaine man, and the semi, a 43-year-old Marysville man, were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Subaru, a 44-year-old Kenton man, was flown to the Ohio State University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Troopers noted the Kenton man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

They also said on Friday that drug impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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