Man critically injured after being hit by Kings Island roller coaster; Banshee reopens to parkgoers

By WHIO Staff

Riders stuck on Banshee roller coaster Banshee, the new roller coaster at Kings Island, was stuck on the lift hill with riders on board Monday evening. (Contributed photo by Cole De Vault)

MASON — Kings Island has reopened the Banshee after a person was hit by the ride earlier this week, prompting an investigation.

The ride reopened Saturday morning after passing a ride inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs.

The ride closed Wednesday night after a man entered a restricted, fenced area of the ride and was hit by it.

The man was critically injured and remains in the hospital.

Both park personnel and local officials conducted investigations after the incident.

In a statement sent out earlier this week, a Kings Island spokesperson said the park’s “focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family.”

