Man in critical condition after local shooting

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., Dayton police were called to reports of a shooting in the first block of Wroe Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.

We are working to learn if someone was taken into custody and for additional details about the victim.

We will continue to follow this story.

