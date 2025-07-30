Man crashes into 2 houses in Greene County retirement community

XENIA, Greene County — An 82-year-old man hit two houses with his car in Greene County Monday afternoon, according to a Xenia Police Division crash report.

The crash was reported in the 1100 block of Livingston Lane just before 4:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was backing out of his driveway in the 800 block of Spurgeon Drive, crossed into the backyard of the Livingston address, and hit the back of the house.

The man then went forward and crashed through his garage and out of the back of the residence, according to the report.

The car eventually came to a rest against a concrete wall.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

No other injuries are listed in this report.

The houses are owned by Legacy Village, which is a retirement community.

It does not appear that anyone else was injured in this crash.

