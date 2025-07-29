13 arrested in 7-month-long undercover drug investigation in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Over a dozen people were arrested in Darke County as part of a seven-month-long undercover investigation into illegal drug activity, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Darke County Sheriff’s deputies began serving several arrest warrants.

A Darke County grand jury recently handed down 24 indictments for people with a combined total of 61 counts of drug trafficking and five counts of permitting drug abuse and sales, Whittaker said.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who were indicted on these charges live in Darke, Miami, Preble, and Montgomery counties.

>>PHOTOS: Over a dozen arrested in 7-month-long undercover drug investigation

The following people were arrested on charges related to the investigation:

Richard L. Armfield, 45, of Greenville, OH: 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Melissa S. Beavers, 41, of Greenville, OH: 3 counts of permitting drug abuse and sales

Phillip E. Fetters, 36 of Greenville, OH: 1 count of trafficking in drugs near a school and 2 counts of trafficking in drugs (No mugshot available)

Raymond J. Harris, 62 of Union City, OH: 4 counts of trafficking in marijuana

Jordan R. Hudson, 21, of Greenville, OH: 3 counts of trafficking in marijuana

Mark A. Martin, 36 of Dayton, OH: 4 counts of trafficking in cocaine (No mugshot available)

Sean B Milligan, 53, of Brookville, OH: 6 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Alura L. Mullins, 46 of Greenville, OH: 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (No mugshot available)

Chet M. Musselman, 27 of Greenville, OH: 1 count of trafficking LSD near a school, 1count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of trafficking in LSD, 1 count of trafficking in drugs

Patricia A. Neighbors, 60, of Greenville, OH: 2 counts of permitting drug abuse and sales (No mugshot available)

Randy R. Ward, 48 of Ansonia, OH: 1 count of trafficking in cocaine

Danielle M. Woods, 43, of Greenville, OH: 1 count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (No mugshot available)

Troy D. Yeomans, 47, of Gordon, OH: 1 count of trafficking in drugs and 1 count of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound

0 of 10 Simple Conceptual Image of Silver Handcuffs on Blue Surface Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images) Raymond Harris (Darke County Jail) Richard Armfield (Darke County Jail) Sean Milligan (Montgomery County Jail) Randy Ward (Darke County Jail) Troy Yeomans (Darke County Jail) Melissa Beavers (Darke County Jail) Jordan Hudson (Darke County Jail) Chet Musselman (Darke County Jail)

Whittaker said several agencies helped with the arrests, including the Darke County Special Response Team, Montgomery County Range Task Force, US Marshals Service, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, and several police departments.

The sheriff’s office anticipates additional arrests to be made.

Whittaker said illegal drug trafficking in Darke County is not tolerated, and he will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies in Darke County and other surrounding areas to address this issue.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking or any other criminal activities in Darke County is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020 and press option 1. All tips can remain anonymous.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group