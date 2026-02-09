Man charged with vehicular homicide after taking off from traffic stop, causing deadly crash

MORAINE — A man has been formally charged after allegedly taking off from a traffic stop and causing a deadly crash.

Joshua Mowery was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and failure to comply.

Just before noon on Jan. 29, a Moraine police officer attempted to stop 36-year-old Mowery.

Police said Mowery took off from them.

The officer did not chase Mowery, but he drove up to the deadly crash scene.

Mowery’s jeep hit 60-year-old Richard Craft’s vehicle.

911 callers told officers Mowery ran from the crash.

While officers searched for him, firefighters peeled back a car roof to get to Craft.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Craft died on the scene.

Officers found Mowery and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mowery was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Feb. 2 and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 12.

