Man charged in connection with shooting that killed mother of 5 in apartment stairwell

CINCINNATI — A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a mother of five in December.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers found 31-year-old Tekeya McCollum suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairwell of a Walnut Hills apartment building.

Cincinnati Police announced Willie Gordon was arrested and has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability, according to our news partners, WCPO.

One Park Eden resident said that they heard an altercation occur on the building’s fourth floor, followed by a gunshot and a scream.

“The biggest thing is having to explain to her kids — I mean, it’s five of them — that you’ll never see your mother again,” her brother DeRonn McCollum said.

DeRonn McCollum said it was, unfortunately, not their family’s first tragedy.

In October 2024, McCollum’s grandmother, Patricia McCollum, and her two adopted children, 32-year-old DJ and 11-year-old Kaydence, were found dead inside her home after a stabbing.

Police say Anthony Mathis, Patricia’s son-in-law, stabbed the three.

Mathis, 66, died from self-inflicted stab wounds at UC Medical Center after an hours-long SWAT standoff with Cincinnati police.

“I had went and connected with my grandmother spiritually yesterday,” DeRonn McCollum said. “It was right before I heard of (the shooting), so I feel that (Tekeya) is in good hands, and we’ll get through this.”

