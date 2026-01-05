Man charged in connection with deadly New Year’s Day shooting

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly New Year’s Day shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court on Monday. He’ll have the latest on the case, including why the man isn’t facing murder charges, tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

D’Erick Waller, 26, is currently facing one count of tampering with evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charge is in connection with the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Jeffrey Williams. Investigators say Williams was shot in a parking lot at a nightclub on N. Gettysburg Road early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Williams was discovered a half mile away, on Fairport Avenue in Harrison Twp. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police took Waller into custody the next day, but he’s not currently charged with shooting anyone.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group