Man charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting pleads to lesser charges

DAYTON — A man charged in connection to a deadly 2022 shooting in Dayton has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Quinn Mattison, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter via a bill of information and to having weapons under disability for a December 2020 incident, according to court documents.

As part of the plea, charges of murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mattison was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Reinaldo Taylor in May 2022.

Police and medics were called to the Gettysburg Plaza shopping center in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a person shot.

“We need an officer right here right now,” one 911 caller said in a call previously obtained in a News Center 7 public records request. “He got shot! Come get this man! They shot him up.”

When crews arrived on the scene they found Reinaldo Taylor, 33, of Dayton, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation revealed that a man, identified by detectives as Mattison, exited a silver SUV and shot Taylor several times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Mattison then allegedly drove off in an unknown direction.

Mattison was arrested on June 30, 2022.

