Man attempts to hide from police in bathroom cabinet

KETTERING — A man hid in a bathroom cabinet in an attempt to escape police.

On Jan. 31, Kettering police were called to the 1600 block of East Dorothy Lane for reports of a person with a felony warrant through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Police learned the man may have been armed.

When the police got on scene, they found a man asleep in bed.

After waking him up, the man jumped out of bed and ran into the bathroom, according to a Kettering police blotter.

Officers began to give commands, but the man did not leave the bathroom.

Officers eventually made it into the bathroom and found the man hiding in a cabinet under the sink.

Police said he resisted arrest, and K9 Thor was deployed.

After several minutes, Deomontay L Hawes, 33, was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital.

Hawes was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.

