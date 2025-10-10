Man attempts to escape courtroom during sentencing, captured following brief chase

CELINA — A man attempted to flee custody after his sentencing in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, leading to a brief chase and his subsequent capture, our news partners at WCSM Radio said.

Kyle Poplaski, 33, was remanded to the custody of deputies by Judge Matt Fox following his sentencing on charges related to a prior fleeing and eluding case. As a deputy approached to handcuff him, Poplaski allegedly pushed away and ran from the courtroom, shoving a woman in the hallway during his escape.

Deputies immediately called for assistance, and a deputy on the first floor attempted to stop Poplaski with a Taser. However, only one probe made contact, allowing him to continue toward the south exit.

Outside the courthouse, deputies deployed a second Taser, which successfully subdued Poplaski after a brief struggle. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Mercer County Jail.

WSCM Radio said while en route, Poplaski reportedly experienced seizure-like activity, prompting deputies to take him to Mercer Health for evaluation. He was treated and released around 7:30 p.m. before being booked into the Mercer County Jail.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to determine additional charges, which are expected to include escape and possible assault. No serious injuries were reported during the incident, WCSM Radio reported.

