Man arrested while on parole for over a dozen felonies sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A Dayton man described by prosecutors as a “violent, dangerous person” is going to prison.

Ronald Johnson, 56, was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison after being convicted of failure to comply, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In October, Johnson allegedly made threats to kill a woman. The RANGE Task Force was monitoring the woman’s Vandalia home when Johnson drove by.

Deputies followed him and tried to make a traffic stop to talk to him, but he drove off from offices.

“The defendant led deputies on a dangerous chase and was only stopped after stop sticks were deployed,” the prosecutor’s office shared in a release.

Johnson was on parole for 13 felonies out of Madison County, including for voluntary manslaughter, at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1987 and paroled in 1996. He went back to prison a year later for a receiving stolen property conviction and was paroled again in 1999.

He was convicted of a weapons charge and sent back to jail in 2000 and was paroled in March 2004, but was indicted in July 2004 on several charges, including vandalism and receiving stolen property. He received community control sanctions but violated those by committing crimes in a handful of Ohio counties.

“It is ridiculous the number of ‘second’ chances this defendant has received. He is clearly a violent, dangerous person who has shown that he has no interest in rehabilitation,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said. He certainly deserves every single day of this latest prison sentence.”

