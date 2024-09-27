Man arrested for US 35 shooting that killed 26-year-old mother

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting at a car on US 35, hitting and killing a young mother has been charged.

Noah Corbitt, 23, was charged Thursday afternoon with three counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premises, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Noah Messiah Corbitt Photo Contributed by Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

As News Center 7 previously reported, Corbitt was arrested by Dayton Police on Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting on US 35 on Saturday morning. Jermea Lyle, 26, died as a result of the shooting.

Lyle, her 4-year-old daughter, and the child’s father were in the car when they picked up a person from Dayton International Airport to give them a ride on Saturday morning.

Corbitt allegedly followed the car from the airport to the off-ramp from Interstate 75 to US 35, where police say he fired at least two shots. One bullet went through the vehicle and hit Lyle, who was in the backseat with her daughter.

She was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.

Police said on Thursday that the shooting appeared to be the result of “an ongoing dispute our front-seat passenger in that motor vehicle had with a co-worker.”

Corbitt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 1.

