Man arrested in local sexual abuse investigation

MIAMI COUNTY — A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a sexual battery investigation in Miami County, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Dominick Funaro, 45, of Tipp City, was arrested on June 2 and has since been formally charged with sexual battery.

Duchak said Funaro’s arrest follows a “detailed investigation” conducted by sheriff’s office detectives.

The investigation began after authorities received allegations of “conduct” that reportedly occurred in the county.

Miami County Court of Common Pleas records indicate that the victim is known to Funaro.

“Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation supported the filing of charges and subsequent arrest of the suspect,” Duchak said.

Funaro pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual battery on June 3, according to court records.

Jail records show that Funaro remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10 at 1 p.m.

Additional information on the investigation or the alleged conduct was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

