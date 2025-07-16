Man arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — One person was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Montgomery County this week.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed they were in the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue in Miami Twp. on Tuesday.

They were out there on an outstanding arrest warrant.

The spokesperson confirmed the subject of the warrant was 33-year-old Brandon Burchett.

Burchett was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

