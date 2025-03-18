Man arrested for allegedly selling meth, vapes to juveniles

A man was arrested after a drug trafficking investigation in Miamisbug.

On March 18, detectives with the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) and Miamisburg police searched three homes in connection to several people believed to be selling methapheatamine and vaping products to juveniles, according to a media release.

Investigators searched homes on Sycamore Street, Rosina Drive and Lindsey Avenue in Miamisburg.

A weapon, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

Yoseph Almadhagi of Rosina Drive was arrested and will be booked on drug tafficking charges, according to a media release.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the TCSU at 937-901-8462.

