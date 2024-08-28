Man arrested after shooting at people over $20, police say

DAYTON — Police arrested a man they said shot at people in a home over $20 he was owed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 10:30 p.m. a large police presence was reported on the first block of Trenton Street.

The man apparently punched out a window and stuck a gun inside, terrorizing the tenants who lived there, according to the woman who owns the home.

“I’m just very, very frustrated and now to come see the damage to my home,” said Annetta Richardson.

