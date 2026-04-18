Man arrested after reported hostage situation turns into SWAT standoff

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 67-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long standoff and hostage situation in Hamilton County, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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Police in Colerain Township responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were told that there was a man possibly holding a woman at gunpoint in the house.

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Upon arrival, authorities surrounded the house and called the Hamilton County Police Association Special Weapons and Tactics Team, WCPO-9 reported.

The woman was able to escape unharmed at this time. However, police didn’t share how she got out.

Despite the hostage escaping, 67-year-old Abdullah Mustafa refused to come out, WCPO-9 reported.

SWAT negotiated with Mustafa for more than six hours before they obtained and carried out a search warrant.

Mustafa was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He’s facing felonious assault, inducing panic, unlawful restraint, domestic violence, and having weapons under disability charges, according to our media partners.

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