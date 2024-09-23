Man arrested after K9 detects narcotics during Preble County traffic stop

EATON — A man was arrested after a K9 detected narcotics during a Preble County traffic stop last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers conducted a short-term drug trafficking investigation during a traffic stop on Sept. 17, according to a social media post.
During the stop, K9 Rossi gave a positive alert to an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cincinnati Reds fire manager after 6 seasons
- Governor DeWine stops by Haitian restaurant in Springfield to show support
- Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood
Eaton Police posted a picture of both the narcotics seized and the man arrested on social media.
Christopher Fulton, 45, is in Preble County Jail on a felony count each of drug possession and trafficking, online jail records indicate.
Bond has been set for at least $100,000.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]