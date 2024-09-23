Man arrested after K9 detects narcotics during Preble County traffic stop

EATON — A man was arrested after a K9 detected narcotics during a Preble County traffic stop last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers conducted a short-term drug trafficking investigation during a traffic stop on Sept. 17, according to a social media post.

During the stop, K9 Rossi gave a positive alert to an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eaton Police posted a picture of both the narcotics seized and the man arrested on social media.

Christopher Fulton, 45, is in Preble County Jail on a felony count each of drug possession and trafficking, online jail records indicate.

Bond has been set for at least $100,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



