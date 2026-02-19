Man arrested after investigation into sexual abuse of 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Harrison Township on Feb. 15 after reported concerns involving the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment and examination.

Detectives searched the home and several digital devices.

After collecting evidence, Christopher Houck was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is currently held on charges of child endangering (sexual matter), illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, gross sexual imposition, and voyeurism.

