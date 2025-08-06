Man arrested after deputies seize over 100 grams of cocaine, some marijuana in glass jars

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Deputies arrested a man during an area drug investigation.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that detectives conducted a narcotics investigation that resulted in the search warrant.

They executed the search warrant at the 700 block of South 13th Street in Richmond, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office stated it began with information provided after a traffic stop that was further developed and substantiated by the sheriff’s office.

Detectives seized over 100 grams of cocaine and several pounds of marijuana. They found some marijuana packaged in glass jars, the sheriff’s office said.

“Approximately $6,200 in cash, and a 2014 maroon Dodge Challenger were also seized as they were determined to be associated with the alleged crimes,” the social media post stated.

Deputies arrested Levi Conley, 29, on preliminary felony charges of dealing in cocaine and dealing in marijuana.

Online jail records indicate that he was arrested on August 4 and remains in the Wayne County Jail.

