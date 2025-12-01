Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill officers, hours-long standoff

KETTERING — A man was arrested after police said he threatened to kill officers, causing an hours-long standoff.

Kettering police were called to the 4000 block of Sunray Road after dispatchers got a call that a man was inside the home threatening to kill people, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, the man yelled to officers from an upstairs window that he was armed and would kill any officers who came inside.

SWAT was called to the scene, and after nine hours, 21-year-old Michael Sano was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital.

He was charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and obstruction of official business.

