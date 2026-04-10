Man arrested after allegedly shooting into home, multiple cars in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of shooting into a home and multiple cars in Jefferson Township has been arrested.

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RaaShawn Brown was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service on April 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is facing one count of improper discharge of a firearm upon a roadway, shooting into a habitation, vandalism, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

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Brown allegedly fired more than ten rounds into a home and three vehicles in the 300 block of Colgate Avenue in Jefferson Township on April 3.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in this incident.

Investigators determined that the gunfire stemmed from a dispute between Brown and a resident.

It had escalated from a workplace-related incident, which resulted in Brown losing his job on April 2.

“Brown allegedly sent threatening messages and images of a firearm leading up to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit detectives searched a house connected to Brown and recovered a gun and ammunition.

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