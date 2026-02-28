Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend’s child after argument

PLAIN CITY — A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child from her home after an argument.

Officers with the Plain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the 500 block of Madison Way for a reported kidnapping, according to our news partners WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, identified as Andrew Gonzalez-Reyes.

She said that Gonzalez-Reyes was “highly intoxicated” at the time of the argument.

Gonzalez-Reyes allegedly took the woman’s child out of the bedroom, placed the child into his vehicle without her consent, according to the police.

Officers said that he was not the child’s father and did not have parental rights.

The woman told officers that Gonzalez-Reyes left the home around 2 a.m. and refused to give her his location.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police assisted Plain City officers in locating Gonzales-Reyes at the Meijer in on Hillard Home Road in northwest Columbus.

The child was located in the front seat of his car, and Gonzalez-Reyes was taken into custody and booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail on a charge of kidnapping.

Police said that an Amber Alert was not issued due to officers being able to track Gonzalez-Reyes’ phone, and were able to pinpoint his location, taking him into custody within an hour.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group